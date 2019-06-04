- The WWE Performance Center posted this behind-the-scenes video of Tyler Breeze at Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: XXV" event. Breeze lost to NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream on the show. As we've noted, Triple H told the media this past week that Breeze is back with the black and yellow brand. Triple H and Breeze have both talked about this being a "lateral move" for his career and not a demotion from the main roster back to NXT.

- WWE NXT UK Superstar Jazzy Gabert turns 37 years old today while former ECW Champion Mikey Whipwreck turns 46. Also, today would have been the 82nd birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Gorilla Monsoon.

- Drake Maverick took to Twitter after failing to capture the WWE 24/7 Title from R-Truth on this week's RAW, and said he will resort to fighting Carmella to get to the title. Carmella has been helping Truth keep the title for a few weeks now.

Drake wrote, "I will fight @CarmellaWWE to get to @RonKillings RUN TRUTH RUN! #WWE @WWE #Maverick247"

