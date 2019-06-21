- WWE posted this behind-the-scenes footage from their first-ever Pride Month photo shoot, featuring Sonya Deville.

- "Boom" by X Ambassadors has been announced as the official theme song for Sunday's WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view. You can hear the theme below:

Nothing left to prove - everything left to gain.



"BOOM" by @XAmbassadors is an Official Theme Song of #WWEStompingGrounds. pic.twitter.com/MhonNQ7Dep — WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2019

- As noted, R-Truth captured the WWE 24/7 Title from Drake Maverick at Drake's wedding ceremony last night. Drake's wife, indie wrestler Renee Michelle, took to Twitter earlier today and joked about wanting a divorce.

Renee wrote, in an obvious storyline tweet, "I can't believe he allowed this to affect our wedding day! He is obsessed. The hell with this 24/7 thing! I WANT A DIVORCE!"

