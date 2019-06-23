Drew Gulak became the new WWE Cruiserweight Champion by defeating Akira Tozawa and former champion Tony Nese in a Triple Threat during tonight's WWE Stomping Grounds Kickoff pre-show.

This is Gulak's first title run in WWE. Nese won the title back at WrestleMania 35, by defeating Buddy Murphy on the Kickoff pre-show.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's title change at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington: