Drew McIntyre dominated and defeated a legend in Kurt Angle during a match on RAW last November. McIntyre spoke with Sam Roberts on Not Sam Wrestling about that moment and how current superstars can help with the mystique of being a pro wrestler.

"Kurt Angle was willing to do that for me and Baron Corbin to get us over," McIntyre explained. "I assure you I did not tweet, 'Thank you to my buddy Kurt for that,' with my arm around him pointing at the camera, a lot of people do. It is not good business; the mystique is gone. A lot of the lessons I learned outside the company were more business than anything."

The time away from WWE allowed McIntyre time to reflect on the business. What he realized was that social media was a game changer, but not in the way people would expect.

"A lot of it is what have we lost and what has changed," McIntyre stated. "As much good as there is (in social media), as much as it has brought us all together, certain circumstances where it is really cool and should be done, it is not making people seem as larger than life."

McIntyre looks forward to performing as a heel. However, he feels whether heel or face, a superstar should act a certain way on social media.

"That's the key is tapping into something that people can get genuinely annoyed with," said McIntyre. "Whenever I get to opportunity on Raw to do that, it drives people crazy. A lot of people just say things for the likes, retweets and all the fans just going along with that. They (fans) are just saying positive things about people they don't necessarily care about to get a like or retweet. The superstars will like and retweet it and to me, it is not becoming of a WWE superstar."

Despite his thoughts on how superstars react to comments or tweets, McIntyre does appreciate them. But the ones he appreciates might cause some to raise their eyebrows.

"I get more excited about the negative comments, especially if they are constructive," McIntyre said. "Occasionally I will get something, and I will think this person has a point. I appreciate the positive comments that evoke that point as well, not just hoping for a like or a retweet. The biggest compliment for me right now is, especially on Instagram because anyone can message you, is when my wife tells me how many death threats I'm getting because of what I do to Roman Reigns. I say, excellent, I'm doing my job."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Not Sam Wrestling with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.