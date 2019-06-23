EC3 made another interesting tweet this week, which some fans on Twitter believe could be a sign of frustration over his spot in WWE.

John Cena took to Twitter today and wrote, "Never stop dreaming. Chasing those dreams requires an incredible amount of work. Never give up."

EC3 responded, "Dreams become nightmares."

This tweet comes after EC3 made an interesting response to Monday's RAW angle that saw him introduced as a potential Special Guest Referee for Baron Corbin vs. WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins at tonight's Stomping Grounds pay-per-view. Rollins had been attacking potential referees with steel chair shots all night, and EC3 was his next victim. This led to a comedy bit with The New Day, which ended with EC3 face-down on the ramp.

EC3 responded to a tweet from the segment and wrote, "Every time I make you laugh, I suffer more inside."

You can see the related tweets below:

