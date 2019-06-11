- WWE posted this video looking back at last Friday's Super ShowDown event from Saudi Arabia, with comments from fans in Jeddah.

- The dark match before tonight's WWE SmackDown from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California saw Ember Moon defeat Liv Morgan in singles action. Liv reportedly debuted a new finishing move in the match, but Moon still got the win. Fans chanted "this is awesome!" twice during the bout.

- Sami Zayn revealed on Twitter that he will be auctioning off his RAW referee t-shirt to benefit the "Sami For Syria" campaign at SamiForSyria.com.

Sami wrote, "I will be auctioning off the referee shirt I wore on #Raw last night with all proceeds going to #SamiForSyria to launch a mobile clinic in Syria. This will likely go for big bucks as the shirt also possesses magic dancing powers."

As seen below, Sami's tweet received a response from WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins: