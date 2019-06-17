As noted, Jon Moxley answered an open challenge from Big Cass and Enzo Amore (CazXL and nZo) at the weekend Northeast Wrestling indie event in Jackson, NJ. This led to Moxley defeating Cass in singles action, getting the pin after hitting Dirty Deeds on the former WWE tag team.

Enzo took to Instagram this weekend and said the moment was priceless.

"#JonMoxley was @bigcasswwe's roomate when I was hired by WWE... 7 years later @realfreeagentz took it's 1st challenger since Madison Square Garden... #caZXL might of took an L but every winners been a loser and he was a winner last night. To be ringside to see my man at 300 lbs in the best shape of his life go 30 minutes with one of the best in the world was priceless... but #DirtyDeeds ain't done dirt cheap on the indies," Enzo wrote.

Below is Enzo's full IG post along with footage from the weekend NEW event at Six Flags: