Eric Bischoff would tell you himself that he didn't have many highlights while working for TNA/Impact. But one of the bright spots, to some, was the formation of the villainous stable Aces & Eights.

The group wasn't quite the NWO but had moderate succes in TNA and Bischoff revealed on his 83 Weeks podcast who created the faction.

"That idea was all mine. Everyone contributed to the dialogue and things like that. Everybody certainly had an opinion; Bully Ray certainly did; Ken Anderson did quite a bit, a lot of people did. But it's really interesting because unfortunately, TNA was semi-dysfunctional at that point but if you go back and break that storyline down and you follow the arch of that storyline and what we did do to pay that off, that was a pretty good storyline," said Bischoff.

"I think if you talk to Bully Ray and ask him how he felt about that storyline giving all that he has gone through in ECW and WWE, I think he puts the Aces & Eights storyline right up on that list as it pertains to the quality of the story and the way it was executed. Yeah, we definitely wanted to have a better blowoff and it definitely had a better end to it. It wasn't meant to last forever or to create a brand split or anything like that, it was a free-standing storyline if you will."

In between running WCW and being an executive producer for Impact, Bischoff spent a couple of years in WWE in an on-screen role. Bischoff didn't have any official backstage duties and he revealed if WWE ever asked him to be a part of the creative team.

"No, and you know what is really interesting about that? I reflect back on that a little bit, I am pretty certain knowing the personalities involved, mainly Vince McMahon, that if I were to say 'Hey, I'd like to kind of jump in on this', I'm sure I would be given that opportunity but they never offered and I never asked."

Peter Bahi contributed to this article.