On the After 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke on WWE's hot button issue of using its wrestlers as independent contractors. Bischoff admitted he would prefer to work as an independent contractor as opposed to an employee.

"Historically that's just the way it's always been," Bischoff claimed. "If I'm ever given a choice of being an employee or an independent contractor, I'm going to be an independent contractor."

The former mind behind WCW went on to elaborate on some of the downsides of being self employed in the wrestling business.

"It has a lot of advantages to it," Bischoff mentioned. "You know, we hear about the disadvantages sometimes and people kind of focus on that because it is a different world. When you're self employed you have to worry about your own insurance, your tax structure is a little different. There are some downsides to it, or challenges to it. But I much prefer it."