Ryan Alpert is no longer working with WWE creative. Wrestling Inc. has learned that Alpert quit the company last week to pursue opportunities outside of wrestling.

Alpert started working with the company three years ago. He had mostly been working on NXT and NXT UK in the last year.

Alpert had also appeared on camera last October as Mr. Bootyworth in a segment with the New Day, which you can watch in the video above.

Alpert had alluded to being finished with the company last week in an Instagram post, writing, "@wwe it's been a wild 3 years. Thank you for everything...but mostly the frequent flyer miles. One of the best writing teams in the world to work on...glad I got to be a part of it."

