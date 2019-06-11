- As noted, last night's WWE RAW saw The Revival capture the RAW Tag Team Titles by winning a Triple Threat over The Usos and former champions Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins. Above is post-RAW video of Shane McMahon congratulating Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder backstage. The champs also spoke to Kayla Braxton.

"How do you think it feels, Kayla? How do you think it feels? This is what we worked for. This is what we live for, this is everything we live and breathe with every ounce of our beings. We say we are the absolute best tag team and we mean that. We mean that. It's something we believe deep down inside, and you can't take that away from us, no matter how hard you try, no matter who you are, we're going to be the absolute best tag team," Wilder said.

Dawson went on about how The Revival is the absolute best tag team on the planet. He continued, "And yeah, sometimes we go out there and we get embarrassed, sometimes we like to have a little fun, but at the end of the day, it's all about the money, OK? The money that we make and now we are the RAW Tag Team Champions. And you know what? When they call you the greatest unit in the world, they don't call you a really good tag team. They call you The Revival. Top Guys, out."

- WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin announced on Twitter today that his "Steve Austin Show" podcast will return on Tuesday, June 18. Austin hasn't released new episodes since late 2018 because he's been on a break. The show on PodcastOne has been posting classic episodes since then, but new episodes should resume in one week.

- Former WWE Intercontinental Champion and ECW Champion Ezekiel Jackson was backstage visiting at Monday's WWE live event in Reno, Nevada. Zeke left WWE in 2014, but has worked for a few promotions since then, including TNA and Lucha Underground. Below is a photo of Zeke and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston at Monday's live event:

Big Zeke in the house! So nice to get to meet up with the homie, even if briefly! Been too long! And his arms have gotten even bigger...?? ????



