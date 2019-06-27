Fans who attended the Pro Wrestling TrainWreck promotion's "Welcome To The Wreck Room" indie event on Sunday, June 23 in New Albany, Indiana may have been exposed to blood borne pathogens and should be tested for HIV and Hepatitis C, according to a press release from the Floyd County Health Department, reported by The News & Tribune.

Health officials have "highly encouraged" anyone who attended the event and was exposed to blood or bodily fluids, to contact the Floyd County Health Department to get tested for HIV and Hepatitis C.

The health department is reportedly investigating the event, which apparently featured a "Fans Bring the Weapons" match, a thumbtack match, and a "Panes of Glass" match, billed as "live extreme wrestling! 18+ only" on the flyers.

John Glenn, co-promoter of the event, told the Courier Journal that all wrestlers are "tested regularly" for the "safety of the people who come to our shows and for the guys in the ring as well."

"We care about our performers and the people who come to see our performance," Glenn said.

It looks like Sunday's event was the re-debut show for the promotion.

The video embedded above is from a series on their YouTube page.

Below is a photo from the event and a flyer, plus a new post from the promotion that notes wrestler blood tests must be submitted before their mid-October event: