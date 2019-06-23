Tonight's WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view will take place from the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. Remember to join us for live coverage beginning at 6pm ET with the Kickoff pre-show.

Below is the current Stomping Grounds card for tonight:

Steel Cage Match for the WWE Title

Dolph Ziggler vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Baron Corbin vs. Seth Rollins (c)

Special Referee: TBA by Corbin

RAW Women's Title Match

Lacey Evans vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Ricochet vs. Samoa Joe (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

Heavy Machinery vs. Rowan and Daniel Bryan (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE Cruiserweight Title

Akira Tozawa vs. Drew Gulak vs. Tony Nese (c)

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. Big E and Xavier Woods

