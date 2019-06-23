Tonight's WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view will take place from the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. Remember to join us for live coverage beginning at 6pm ET with the Kickoff pre-show.
Below is the current Stomping Grounds card for tonight:
Steel Cage Match for the WWE Title
Dolph Ziggler vs. Kofi Kingston (c)
WWE Universal Title Match
Baron Corbin vs. Seth Rollins (c)
Special Referee: TBA by Corbin
RAW Women's Title Match
Lacey Evans vs. Becky Lynch (c)
SmackDown Women's Title Match
Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley (c)
WWE United States Title Match
Ricochet vs. Samoa Joe (c)
SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match
Heavy Machinery vs. Rowan and Daniel Bryan (c)
Triple Threat for the WWE Cruiserweight Title
Akira Tozawa vs. Drew Gulak vs. Tony Nese (c)
Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre
Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. Big E and Xavier Woods
New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network today by clicking here and get their first month for free, which includes WWE Stomping Grounds.