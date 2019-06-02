WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor was in attendance for the 2019 Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Champions League Final in Madrid, Spain on Saturday. You can see video from the appearance above.

Representing Liverpool before their win over Tottenham, Balor was interviewed by Fox Sports host "Verorockstar" Veronica Rodriguez and confirmed that they have been dating for a long time. Their exchange went like this after Rodriguez asked Balor who would be winning the match.

"Well, I think the big question is, on everyone's lip is, Finn Balor and Verorockstar are actually dating for a long time. Is that true?," Balor asked.

"Is that true? Yeah, it's for a long time, actually," Rodriguez responded.

"So, does it really matter who is winning the championship? You got to think that I've already won in life," Balor said.

Rodriguez then ended the segment there. The video is trending on Reddit tonight as fans are accusing of Balor appearing on TV while intoxicated.

Rodriguez was rumored to be in talks with WWE back in 2016, according to a report from Planeta Wrestling. Rodriguez was set to work as a backstage interviewer and the new face of WWE in Latin America, but things apparently never worked out. Rodriguez reportedly re-signed with Fox Sports going into 2017.

Balor had previously been linked to Cathy Kelley as recent as last year. The news of his relationship with Rodriguez first started making the rounds back in March it looks like. As seen below, Balor posted an Instagram photo of the two outside of the match on Saturday.

Below are a few of her WWE-related tweets from 2016, including shots with WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, and a photo of Rodriguez with Balor in August 2017: