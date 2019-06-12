- WWE posted this video of WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics taunting the people of Sacramento, CA during a commercial break at last night's SmackDown from the Golden 1 Center. The IIconics did not appear on this week's SmackDown but they did appear on RAW for a non-title squash win over two enhancement talents.

- Nikki Bella, who is still listed on the WWE RAW roster, has been nominated for the "Queen of Swag" award at the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports Awards. Voting is now open at NickPlay.com and the winner will be announced at the awards ceremony on Saturday, August 10. WWE announced the following on Nikki's nomination:

- The dark main event after this week's WWE 205 Live went off the air in Sacramento, California saw WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor retain his title over Shinsuke Nakamura. Both Superstars were off this week's WWE SmackDown broadcast. Below is a clip from the match: