* Monday - Table for 3 featuring Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan (following RAW)

* Tuesday - 205 Live (10 pm ET)

* Wednesday - NXT UK (3 pm ET), NXT (8 pm ET)

* Friday - This Week in WWE (7:30 pm ET)

* Sunday - My Son/Daughter is a WWE Superstar marathon (12 pm ET)

- WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor tweeted out "Love is love. Happy Pride Month from Saudi Arabia #BalorClubForEveryone" while wearing an "Equality" shirt. Both male and female same-sex sexual activity is illegal in Saudi Arabia and LGBT rights are not recognized by the government of Saudi Arabia. "Demon" Balor showed up at yesterday's event and retained the IC title against Andrade.