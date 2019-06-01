Earlier today, Ricochet tweeted out a photo of the NXT TakeOver XXV stage at the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut.
Be sure to join our live coverage beginning at 6:30 pm ET with the pre-show. Below is tonight's card.
NXT CHAMPIONSHIP
Johnny Gargano (c) vs. Adam Cole
NXT WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP
Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Io Shirai
NXT NORTH AMERICAN CHAMPIONSHIP
Velveteen Dream (c) vs. Tyler Breeze
LADDER MATCH FOR THE VACANT NXT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
The Forgotten Sons vs. The Street Profits vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish
Matt Riddle vs. Roderick Strong
Are. You. Ready!? @WWENXT #NXTTakeoverXXV#WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/6WsAkTBydw— The One And Only! (@KingRicochet) June 1, 2019