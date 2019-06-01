Earlier today, Ricochet tweeted out a photo of the NXT TakeOver XXV stage at the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Be sure to join our live coverage beginning at 6:30 pm ET with the pre-show. Below is tonight's card.

NXT CHAMPIONSHIP

Johnny Gargano (c) vs. Adam Cole

NXT WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Io Shirai

NXT NORTH AMERICAN CHAMPIONSHIP

Velveteen Dream (c) vs. Tyler Breeze

LADDER MATCH FOR THE VACANT NXT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The Forgotten Sons vs. The Street Profits vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish

Matt Riddle vs. Roderick Strong