As seen below, Instagram user @banguptv has released the first images of the stage and set for WWE Super ShowDown, from inside King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The stage is similar to the look used for WrestleMania 35 earlier this year.

Remember to join us for live Super ShowDown coverage beginning at 1pm ET today, with the Kickoff pre-show. The main SSD card will begin at 2pm ET.