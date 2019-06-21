Another former NFL star has gotten an invite to the XFL's Summer Showcase Tryouts. Denver Bronco alum Rahim Moore will be a part of the Los Angeles showcase, taking place on June 21st inside Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Former 2nd round pick and @UCLAFootball stand out Rahim Moore will be putting his talents on display in front of #XFL coaches and scouts at tomorrow's @XFLLosAngeles Summer Showcase. pic.twitter.com/4Woi1H4V5F — XFL (@xfl2020) June 20, 2019

Selected in the second round (45th overall) in the 2011 NFL Draft, Moore played for the UCLA Bruins under Rick Neuheisel. In his freshman year, he had 60 tackles and was named a member of the Rivals.com All-Pac-10 Freshman team. The safety became a multiple-time All-American before joining the NFL. From 2011 to 2014 with the Broncos, Moore played in 57 games and had over 198 tackles. Many remember Moore for misjudging a Hail Mary pass by the Ravens during the 2012-2013 playoffs. Falling over after being well-positioned to intercept, Moore's error helped give the Ravens, the eventual Super Bowl XLVII winners, the victory.

In 2015, Moore signed a three-year deal with the Houston Texans, only playing in seven games. He later joined the practice squads of the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants. Moore was last seen playing for the Arizona Hotshots of the now-defunct AAF.

The XFL Showcase Tryouts will include multiple training exercises, including a 40-yard-dash, three-cone drill and a broad jump. One-on-ones will also be a big part of the process to see who can join the XFL.

The relaunched XFL season is expected to start in February of 2020, just a few days after the Super Bowl.

