Another former NFL alum has gotten an invite to the XFL's Summer Showcase Tryouts. Linebacker Hau'oli Kikaha will be a part of the Seattle showcase, taking place on June 22nd.

Former 2nd round pick and @UW_Football All-American Hau'oli Kikaha will be showcasing his talents at tomorrow's @XFLSeattle Summer Showcase. #XFLShowcase pic.twitter.com/3DbedVxLgk — XFL (@xfl2020) June 21, 2019

Selected in the second round (44th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft, Kikaha was considered a three-star recruit by Rivals.com. He eventually played for the University of Washington. The Hawaiian started off strong as a freshman, with 49 tackles in seven starts. He missed the 2011 and 2012 college seasons due to him tearing his ACL on two separate occasions. He came back strong during the 2013 season, finishing with 13 sacks and 70 tackles. In his senior year, Kikaha broke the school record for career sacks with 30, which later gave him the honor of All-American.

While battling injuries in his first full NFL season, Kikaha finished his rookie year as a Saint with 52 tackles, 4.0 sacks and four forced fumbles. His ACL would be a problem once again, however, as he tore it in 2016. After sitting out that season, he only played in 12 games in 2017, as he was placed on the injury reserve list following an ankle injury. He did not play in 2018 as he was waived by the team in September.

After dealing with multiple injuries the 26-year-old is looking for a fresh start in a new league.

The XFL Showcase Tryouts will include multiple training exercises, including a 40-yard-dash, three-cone drill and a broad jump. One-on-ones will also be a big part of the process to see who can join the XFL. The relaunched XFL season is expected to start in February of 2020, just a few days after the Super Bowl.

