One of the first officials invites to the XFL's Summer Showcase Tryouts has been made official. Former Seattle Seahawk Christine Michael will be a part of the Dallas showcase, taking place on June 7th.

A second-round draft pick by the Seahawks in the 2013 NFL Draft, Michael played in four seasons with the Seahawks. The running back from Texas A&M was meant to be Marshawn Lynch's successor but was never given a true chance to showcase his skills. He ended up being the backup for Lynch and Robert Turbin. In four years with the Seahawks, Michael rushed for over 250 yards. The 29-year-old was traded to the Dallas Cowboys in 2015 and moved around after between the Washington Redskins and the Indianapolis Colts. He only played in one game for the latter team.

The XFL Showcase Tryouts will include multiple training exercises, including a 40-yard-dash, three-cone drill and a broad jump. One-on-ones will also be a big part of the process to see who can join the XFL.

The relaunched XFL season is expected to start in February of 2020, just a few days after the Super Bowl.