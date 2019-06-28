- Another former NFL alum has gotten an invite to the XFL's Summer Showcase Tryouts. Running Back Matt Jones will be a part of the Tampa Bay showcase, taking place on June 29.

Former 3rd round pick and @GatorsFB standout @mattjonesrb will be in attendance at Saturday's #XFLShowcase pic.twitter.com/TdnWXno2oh — XFL Tampa Bay (@XFLTampaBay) June 27, 2019

Selected in the third round (95th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins, Jones was an All-State athlete for Armwood High School in Seffner, Florida. Committing to the University of Florida, Jones rushing for 275 yards on 52 carries as a freshman. He only played in five games in his sophomore year due to a torn meniscus but came back stronger as a junior. In his final year before entering the NFL Draft Jones had 166 carries for 817 yards, rushing for six touchdowns.

Jones started his NFL career on a high note, rushing for 490 yards on 144 carries with three rushing touchdowns. 144 carries for 490 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. At the time, he rushed for a career-high 131 yards against the New Orleans Saints. Getting a chance to be a full-time starter in the 2016-2017 season, Jones injured his knee right away. He was relegated to third string in his absence and only rushed for 460 yards on 99 carries. After signing a four-year deal to start his career, Jones was waived by the Redskins in 2017. Since then he has bounced around between the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles.

The XFL Showcase Tryouts will include multiple training exercises, including a 40-yard-dash, three-cone drill and a broad jump. One-on-ones will also be a big part of the process to see who can join the XFL. The relaunched XFL season is expected to start in February of 2020, just a few days after the Super Bowl.

- In a press release, the XFL announced that Grady Raskin, the former Vice President of Corporate Partnerships for the NHL's Dallas Stars, will be the new team President of the unnamed XFL Dallas team.

A Bachelor of Business Administration cum laude graduate from George Washington University, Raskin will be responsible for the business operations of the Dallas team, including ticket sales, corporate partnerships, marking, community relations and game day experience. He will also be responsible for maintaining fan engagement.

"The XFL has attracted an impressive group of coaches and sports executives to its ranks, and I'd like to thank Vince McMahon and Jeffrey Pollack for the opportunity to lead the team in my hometown and work with the legendary Bob Stoops," said Raskin. "Knowing how passionate football fans in North Texas are, it's humbling and extremely energizing to take on this new challenge. We are eager to begin the process of building a first-class organization devoted to creating fan-first experiences and strong partnerships throughout the community."

Raskin has been around sports all of his life, with several success stories along the way. He started his career following graduation with the Texas Rangers in 1996, eventually becoming Director of Advertising Sales. As the director, he was in charge of selling corporate partnership opportunities to the Rangers, Stars and Mesquite Rodeo, all owned by Tom Hicks. Raskin then became the Vice President of Business Development for the Rangers and Stars from 2007 to 2009. When the teams were sold he stayed with the Rangers. In 2012 Raskin became the Stars' Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, staying in that role until joining the XFL.

Raskin joins a team that includes head coach/GM Bob Stoops. The XFL's Dallas team will be housed inside Globe Life Park in Arlington after the Rangers leave for a new park this season.