Former WWE NXT star and 2017 Mae Young Classic competitor Zeda Zhang took to her Instagram to send out a PSA to promoters that lie about her appearing on their shows.

In her post, Zhang explained she will call their a-- out on all of her social media accounts so that wrestling fans will be able to see that the promoters are scammers. She said that it makes the promoters look dumb as f----.

Zhang also reminded fans that if she doesn't post about it on her social media accounts then chances are it's fake.

Zeda Zhang was released from WWE in 2018 and has since then wrestled with other promotions like Expo Lucha and Fantasy Super Cosplay Wrestling.

Below is her Instagram post: