- The above video is a promo for NJPW's event Southern Showdown. The event will be taking place on June 29 in Melbourne and June 30 in Sydney. Plenty of big stars will be at the events like IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada, IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship Will Ospreay, Jay White, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and many more.

- NJPW has just announced that the official English minisite for G1 Climax 29 is up now. The site will have date news, results, and tournament news. You can check out the new website here.

- Who will be the next Villian Enterprises member? The Ring of Honor column, ROH 5 Count has made a list of their own potential candidates. The list includes 2017 Top Prospect Tournament winner Josh Woods, CHAOS member Rocky Romero, Kenny King, Rush, or Jeff Cobb. You can read more about their picks here.