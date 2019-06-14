The pro wrestling world came together and accomplished a huge goal. The GoFundMe account to help Ashley Massaro's daughter pay for her education has officially surpassed the $100,000 goal that was made.

Set up by former co-workers of Massaro while in WWE, the goal was to help Lexi following the passing of her mom. The message on the GoFundMe account reads like this:

"We, the Squared Circle Sisters who had the amazing honor of working with Ashley Massaro in the WWE, have come together to honor Ashley's memory - and to create light and hope in the wake of tragedy. We all knew and loved Ashley and her beautiful spirit. Her smile radiated the entire locker room and arenas everywhere. We also got to know Ashley's incredible daughter Alexa. As our way to show Lexi she is not alone, we have started this gofundme campaign to unite us all and show Lexi and her family our love. Every dollar raised will go into an official New York State 529 college savings plan (technical schools, vocational schools and career colleges all included) to provide for Lexi's continued education - which would have made Ashley so happy. We invite you to please watch the video we put together & join us by contributing to the cause. Let's keep Ashley's memory alive now and forever!! Ashley, thank you for touching our souls and being you! Lexi, please stay strong and know you can reach out to any of us for support! YOU ARE NOT ALONE! WE LOVE YOU!! - Your Squared Circle Sisters"

The 2005 Diva Search winner passed away at the age of 39 due to an apparent suicide, shocking the pro wrestling world. Massaro wrestled for the company from 2005-2008. It was reported that she had it in her will to donate her brain for CTE research.

Mick Foley, a true supporter of the cause as he donated over $40,000, helped out by selling Cactus Jack t-shirts, with the profits all going to Ashley's daughter. He posted on Twitter following the announcement of the goal being made.