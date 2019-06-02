- Above is from an episode of Nitro in July of 1998 where Goldberg took on Hollywood Hogan for the WCW Championship. Goldberg would spear and jackhammer Hogan to win the title. He would then hold the title for 174 days before losing to Kevin Nash at Starrcade.

- Today, AJ Styles turns 42 years old. WWE sent him well wishes on Instagram. Other birthdays today include: Lex Luger (61), Velvet Sky (38), and Grado (31).

- Scott Dawson of The Revival commented before last night's NXT TakeOver XXV about what him and Dash Wilder did during their time in NXT.

"No need to thank us for building #TakeOver. No need to thank us for putting on the greatest matches in NXT History. There ain't NO NEED to thank us for basically making TAG TEAM WRESTLING relevant again. We're humble. We don't need the praise."