After a slow start, Henry Cejudo found his comfort zone and put Marlon Moraes away Saturday night at UFC 238, adding the vacant bantamweight belt to his resume.

Cejudo, who entered the flyweight champion and was coming off a victory earlier this year over then-bantamweight titleholder TJ Dillashaw, finished Moraes in the third round from the United Center in Chicago.

The card also featured one of the likely candidates for "Knockout of the Year," as Valentina Shevchenko successfully defended her female title with a nasty second round knockout of Jessica Eye. Shevchenko caught Eye early in the round with a perfectly-placed head-kick that ended things.

In another featured bout, it was Tony Ferguson getting his hand raised as the winner over Donald Cerrone. Ferguson, a former interim lightweight champion, broke the nose of Cerrone, forcing the cageside doctor to stop the contest after the second round.

Complete results are below:

Henry Cejudo def. Marlon Moraes via TKO (strikes) at 4:51 of Round 3 to become UFC bantamweight champion

Valentina Shevchenko def. Jessica Eye via KO (head-kick) at :26 of Round 2 to remain UFC female flyweight champion

Tony Ferguson def. Donald Cerrone via TKO (doctor stoppage) at 5:00 of Round 2

Petr Yan def. Jimmie Rivera via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Blagoy Ivanov def. Tai Tuivasa via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Tatiana Suarez def. Nina Ansaroff via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Aljamain Sterling def. Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Alexa Grasso def. Karolina Kowalkiewicz via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Calvin Kattar def. Ricardo Lamas via KO (strike) at 4:06 of Round 1

Xiaonan Yan def. Angela Hill via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Darren Stewart def. Bevon Lewis via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Eddie Wineland def. Grigory Popov via TKO (strikes) at 4:47 of Round 2

Katlyn Chookagian def. Joanne Calderwood via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)