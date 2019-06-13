- Above is a clip from the latest WWE Network Hidden Gem addition, featuring WWE Legend Tatanka vs. Jason "The Sledgehammer" Neidhart in a 2 of 3 Falls match from Stampede Wrestling on April 2, 1999. The match featured Mauro Ranallo on commentary. The Sledgehammer was an indie wrestler that was billed as the cousin of WWE Hall of Famer Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart.

- Kassius Ohno vs. Kenny Williams has been announced for next week's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network. As noted, the show will also feature a Battle Royal to crown a new #1 contender to NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm for a future title shot. Participants announced for the match include Piper Niven, Killer Kelly, Candy Floss, Jinny, Nina Samuels, Isla Dawn, Rhea Ripley, Xia Brookside, Kay Lee Ray and Jazzy Gabert.

- Triple H announced on Twitter today that he is sending a custom WWE Title to the St. Louis Blues for winning the NHL Stanley Cup.

He wrote, "From last place to champions! Congratulations to the @StLouisBlues on winning your FIRST #StanleyCup in franchise history! Enjoy the celebration with this @WWE Championship… but don't try to drink from it! #WeAllBleedBlue @NHL"

