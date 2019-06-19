- In the video above, Charlotte Flair offers health tips for the summer. Charlotte talked about choosing water over other beverages and eating green veggies once a day.

- Ice Cube is in negotiations to star with Dave Bautista in the upcoming movie, The Killer's Game, according to Deadline. In the film, Bautista plays a hitman who finds out that he will die of a terminal disease. Since he's a devout Catholic and won't commit suicide, he takes out a contract on himself so that the woman that he's in love with is financially set. He later learns that he was misdiagnosed and is fine, so he must now try to call off the hit and protect his new lover, although several hitmen are trying to take the bounty. If Ice Cube accepts the role, he would play the top assassin.

- WWE will return to Sioux Falls, SD for the first time in two years for a SmackDown Live taping at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on Tuesday, August 20th. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan, Drew McIntyre and Bayley are advertised for the show. Tickets go on sale this Friday at Ticketmaster.