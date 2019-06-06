- Above is a new WWE Now India video with Superstars sending well wishes to Islamic fans there for the occasion of Eid Mubarak and Ramadan. The video features Ali, Jinder Mahal, Roman Reigns, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, Kavita Devi, Jeet Rama, Rinku Singh, SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley and The Singh Brothers.

- Ilja Dragunov vs. Joseph Conners has been announced for next Wednesday's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network. This will be the second NXT UK TV match for the top Russian talent. He made his NXT UK debut back in February with a dark match win over Ashton Smith. His TV debut came last month with a win over Jack Starz. Conners will be the first significant opponent for Dragunov.

As noted, next week's NXT UK episode will feature a big six-man match with British Strong Style's Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate and Trent Seven vs. Imperium's Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel and WWE UK Champion WALTER.

- Carmella is having trouble making it to Australia for her WWE promotional tour this week. She's scheduled to appear on the 7NEWS Morning Show in around 20 hours for an interview, then will be appearing at the Oz Comic Con and making other appearances. Dolph Ziggler was originally scheduled to make this trip until he was added to WWE Super ShowDown to face WWE Champion Kofi Kingston when Kevin Owens passed on the trip to Saudi Arabia.

The SmackDown Superstar tweeted the following late tonight on flight delays with United: