Impact World Heavyweight Champion Brian Cage almost worked the recent All Elite Wrestling Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.

Cage was backstage in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Arena for Double Or Nothing and was prepared to wrestle, according to PWInsider. Impact officials found out Cage was there, contacted him and informed hi that he could not appear due to his contract with the promotion.

There's no word yet on what Cage would have done at Double Or Nothing, but it would have been a surprise appearance. Impact creative team member Tommy Dreamer worked the Casino Battle Royale on the Double Or Nothing "Buy In" pre-show, but he's not under contract to any promotion.