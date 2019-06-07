Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Impact Wrestling, which will be airing on the Pursuit Channel, as well as on Impact Wrestling's own Twitch channel online. The event will begin at 10 pm ET! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Above and below is what's on tonight's agenda for Impact.

Last week, the ECW legends, Tommy Dreamer, Sabu, and Rob Van Dam got extreme against The North and Moose. Things got heated quickly, and the temperature would continue to rise when the Dreamer, Sabu, and Van Dam took the win by pinfall from RVD's five-star frog splash. Glenn Gilberrti just couldn't back up all the rude remarks he has made the past couple months about the Impact Knockouts, when Tessa Blanchard knocked him with with multiple strikes. Speaking of personal, Eddie Edwards seeked his revenge on Killer Kross, after Kross broke Edward's pal/kendo stick, Kenny, right in front of him two weeks ago. The street fight was the right call for the two men, as Edwards picked up the win and a new friend, ECW legend, Sandman, who during the commercial break, gave Edwards his kendo stick.

The final match of the night was a tag team match between Willie Mack & Rich Swann versus Michael Elgin & Johnny Impact. Things were not looking up between Elgin and Impact as both seemed to collide more then get along. Because of that, Mack and Swann took advantage of a lone Impact with a 450 splash and a win.