Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Impact Wrestling, which will be airing on the Pursuit Channel, as well as on Impact Wrestling's own Twitch channel online. The event will begin at 10 pm ET! Above and below is what's on tonight's agenda for Impact.

Last week, it seemed like the biggest question that surfaced throughout the night was "did that just happen?" The Desi Hit Squad distracted Cousin Jake's single match up against Ace Austin, as they targeted Cody Deaner, who was out trying to support his cousin/tag partner. Because of the distraction, Austin took the win. In the first Knockouts match of the night, the paradigm shifted, when Jessicka Havok made her in- ring return with Father James Mitchell. Havok would go after both Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary, making a very bold statement that she is back with a vengeance. Madman Fulton (accompanied by Sami Callihan) once again proved that his not one to mess with in the oVe clan, as he took out two new wrestlers in a handicap match. After the match was over, Callihan wanted his other brothers, Dave and Jake Crist to come out to the ring and begin their match against Fallah Bahh and Scarlett Bordeaux. Though the Crist Brothers were the winners, they wanted to take care of some unfinished business with Bordeaux. Before they were able to do that, Tessa Blanchard made her way to the ring to take out both brothers and protect her Knockout teammate.

The main event was LAX (c) versus Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier and Wentz) for the Impact World Tag Team Championships. Both teams were on a roll and at the very end, the fans lost it when they believed that the Rascalz won the titles, because Trey got the pin for his team. However, since he was not apart of the match, the referee reversed the pin and re-crowned LAX the tag team titles.