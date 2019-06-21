Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Impact Wrestling, which will be airing on the Pursuit Channel, as well as on Impact Wrestling's own Twitch channel online. The event will begin at 10 pm EST! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Above and below is what's on tonight's agenda for Impact.

On last weeks episode of Impact, Moose thought he could get a head start before Slammiversary XVII, by attacking Rob Van Dam during his tag team match with Sabu against The North. Just when Moose thought he had the upper hand in the beat down, the other ECW legend, Tommy Dreamer came out to protect his two friends. After Jessicka Havok's in ring return debut, which finished with a clean victory, Father James Mitchell had some very strong words to say to Rosemary. He wanted Rosemary to know that he did not bring Havok back to not only destroy Rosemary, but to take away any future opportunity she may have at going up against the Impact Knockouts Champion for the title. Instead, he sees the title belonging to Havok. Speaking of Knockouts, Tessa Blanchard has had enough with the men's division, specifically with Glenn Gilbertti and Sami Callihan putting down the Knockout's division. She wants a match with someone from the oVe family so she can teach them a lesson. In the main event match, Michael Elgin picked up a win against Willie Mack. Though he won, that did not stop him from attacking everyone in the ring, including Johnny Impact.

Josh Mathews welcomes everyone to Impact. The first match of the night is a singles match.

Tessa Blanchard vs. Jake Crist

Blanchard goes for several forearm attacks to Crist. He pushes her to the mat. Blanchard gets up and flies out of the ring, three times. She climbs up onto the ropes to jump on Crist, only for him to superkick her. Fans start to chant "Go Back to Ohio." Crist backs Blanchard up into the corner and throws a few forearm punches at her. Blanchard fires back with more forearms, Crist turns it around with a submission. After the submission is broken, Crist plants Blanchard to the mat and puts her in a front face lock. He backs her into another corner of the mat, she fights back and is able to get out of the corner. Blanchard lifts Crist up, but he counter attacks by grabbing her near the nose area. Crist then goes for a stomach driver. Fans' chants start to pick up with "Lets Go Tessa." Blanchard now on the top role and did her signature move, magnum, which knocked Crist out 1-2-3.

Winner: Tessa Blanchard

Post Match: The rest of oVe come out to the ring. Blanchard is able to escape in time. Sami Callihan picks up Crist and walks over to face Blanchard. She gives him the bring it signal, Callihan gives her the thumbs down. Eddie Edwards comes out for his match against Madman Fulton.

Back from commercial break, the match has not officially started between Edwards and Fulton. Most of their fighting has been done outside of the ring, so far. Fulton chokeslams Edwards onto the apron. Fulton brings Edwards back into the ring. The bell officially rings. With Edwards laying on the mat, Fulton continues picking him up and chokeslamming him. Fulton then looks at Callihan for instructions. Callihan attacks Edwards while he is holding himself up by the bottom rope. Edwards takes Callihan's baseball cap off and throws it, indicating to leave him alone. Fulton has Edwards up for a powerbomb, and Edwards is able to pull a hurricanrana . "oVe" chants start to break out, only for them to be shut down with "sucks." Edwards attacks Callihan, now Callihan is down outside the ring. Edwards picks up Kenny 2.0 from under the ring. Killer Kross pops up on the screen and screams for Edwards' attention. Kross is in a janitors closet with Sandman, but has something covered over Sandman's head. Kross is then waterboarding Sandman. With Edwards distracted watching what Kross is doing, Fulton is able to sneak up from behind and attacks him, winning the match.

Winner: Madman Fulton

Post Match: After being dropped by Fulton, Edwards gets up and is heading towards the back, in hopes that he can save Sandman in time.

