Last week, the Impact Knockouts Championship was on the line as Taya Valkyrie defended her title against Su Yung. Because of Jessicka Havok interfering in the match, Valkyrie came out with the win, and is still the Knockouts Champion. Father James Mitchell proposed a match for Slammiversary. It will be a fatal four-way Monster's Ball for the Impact Knockouts Championship featuring Valkyrie (c), Yung, Havok, and Rosemary. With another victory for Tessa Blanchard against oVe member, Jake Crist, this did not settle well with Sami Callihan. Callihan sent a message to Blanchard, challenging her to an equal opportunity match at Slammiversary, in hopes that he'll prevail. Speaking of prevailing, during Eddie Edwards match against Madman Fulton, Killer Kross came up on the screen and sent a message to Edwards, by waterboarding his new friend, Sandman. Edwards throughout the night looked high and low backstage to find Kross. When he did, Edwards couldn't stop himself and continued beating Kross senseless. This caused Edwards wife, Alisha Edwards, to have some uneasy thoughts about her husband once again. TJP made his Impact return during a call out match from Ace Austin. The high flyer beat Austin, and hopes to rise to the top in Impact.

The main event match of the night was a triple threat match with Johnny Impact vs. Michael Elgin vs. Rich Swann. With Impact and Elgin so focused on their own rivalry that began two weeks ago, they forgot how dominate Swann is, and both men lost to Swann. When the match ended, both Impact and Elgin were arguing over the X that represents the X Division match that will be happening at Slammiversary, that they panicked the moment that Brain Cage made his early comeback from injury and ran into the ring, attacking both of them.



