- The WWE NXT Breakout Tournament began on last night's NXT TV episode with Angel Garza, the former Garza Jr., defeating Joaquin Wilde, the former DJZ. Above is video from the match and below is post-match video of Garza, who promises to be the last man standing. Garza will now face the winner of Boa vs. Jordan Myles.

- Roderick Strong vs. Tyler Breeze has been announced for next Wednesday's NXT episode.

- The main event of this week's NXT episode saw NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler retain her title over Io Shirai in the first-ever NXT Women's Title Steel Cage match. Shirai turned heel and took out Candice LeRae after the match. Below is post-show footage of LeRae receiving medical attention along with a few shots from the match and post-show comments: