- Above is a new clip from the WWE 365 documentary on Alexa Bliss, which premieres on the WWE Network after Sunday's Stomping Grounds pay-per-view goes off the air. The one-hour special will replay after Monday's RAW goes off the air.

- The Angel of The Winds Arena in Everett, Washington is advertising two title matches for Monday's post-Stomping Grounds edition of RAW, likely to be the dark main events if they happen at all. Baron Corbin vs. WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins and Lacey Evans vs. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch in an Everett Street Fight.

- Former WWE Champion JBL responded to a fan tweet today and praised the recent WWE 24/7 Title work between Drake Maverick and new champion R-Truth. He also teased a possible return to WWE TV.

"Bro, completely agree-this stuff with @RonKillings and @WWEMaverick is some entertaining TV. I do have about one or two clotheslines left......," JBL wrote in response to Gary Kaltbaum, a fan and Fox Business contributor who said they can't get enough of Truth.

You can see the exchange below:

I cannot get enough of @RonKillings — Gary Kaltbaum (@GaryKaltbaum) June 21, 2019