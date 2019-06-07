- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is celebrating his 54th birthday today. To celebrate, the latest episode of WWE Playlist features Foley's wildest moments, seen above.

- Jeff Hardy is expected to undergo follow-up examinations from his recent knee surgery within the next week, according to PWInsider. Hardy underwent successful right knee surgery in early May and stated during an interview that he could be out of action for 6-9 months, but that was before the surgery. WWE has not announced a timetable for Hardy's return, but there could be an update after the upcoming re-evaluations.

- Today's WWE Super ShowDown event from Saudi Arabia saw WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor work as The Demon King to retain his title over Andrade. Zelina Vega was not present for the match in Saudi Arabia but she did take to Twitter after the match to send a warning to Balor.

She wrote, "FINN has a demon. ANDRADE has me. This ain't over. @WWE"

