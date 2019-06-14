Jessica Andrade will make her first title defense and make history in the process this August when she puts her strawweight championship on the line vs. Weili Zhang when the UFC returns to China.

UFC Fight Night: China is scheduled for August 31 from the Shenzhen Universaide Sports Centre in Shenzhen. Zhang will become the first Chinese fighter to challenge for UFC gold.

Andrade (20-6) claimed the belt this past May when she knocked out Rose Namajunas in Brazil at UFC 237. The 27-year-old has won four consecutive fights and is 7-1 overall at 115 pounds.

Zhang, 29 years old, is unbeaten over her three Octagon bouts, scoring recent wins over Tecia Torres and Jessica Aguilar. Overall, the Hebei, China native is riding a 19-fight win streak since dropping her MMA debut.

