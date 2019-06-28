Jinder Mahal revealed on Instagram today that he just underwent knee surgery at Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama.

Mahal noted that he ruptured his patella tendon on Saturday, June 15 at the WWE live event in Denver, Colorado. He lost to Ali that night. There's no word yet on when Mahal will be back in action on the SmackDown brand, but he noted that surgery went well and his knee is better than expected.

"On the mend. Ruptured my Patella Tendon in Denver Colorado June 15 in a match against @aliwwe . Happy to say surgery went well, and my knee was better than expected. This comeback is going to be legendary," he wrote.

Mahal recently signed a new five-year deal with WWE.

You can see his full IG post below: