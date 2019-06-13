Indie wrestling star Joey Ryan is headed for a divorce, according to TMZ.

Ryan and women's wrestler Laura James made headlines back in February 2016 after Ryan proposed during their Finest City Wrestling intergender match in San Diego, California. James said yes right there in the middle of the ring.

TMZ reports that the couple actually separated just 11 months after getting married in November 2017. They officially filed for divorce on Tuesday of this week. James noted in the divorce documents that they are calling it quits due to "irreconcilable differences."

You can see video from the 2016 proposal above.