- The "Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?" game show will return to Nickelodeon tonight with host John Cena. The premiere begins at 7pm ET but you can watch a full episode released by Nickelodeon above.

- A new episode of WWE Untold will premiere on the WWE Network at 8pm ET on Sunday, June 16. The thirty-minute episode will focus on the Street Fight between Shane McMahon and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle at the 2001 King of the Ring pay-per-view. Below is the synopsis:

"Get the true story behind Shane McMahon and Kurt Angle's brutal Street Fight at King of the Ring 2001 from the two Superstars and more."

- Triple H has announced a new WWE NXT Road Trip live event tour for The Carolinas and Georgia in late July. The black and yellow brand will run North Charleston, SC on Thursday, July 25, Columbia, SC on July 26, Atlanta on July 27, and Concord, NC on Sunday, July 28. Tickets go on sale this Friday via NXTTickets.com, and the pre-sale begins on Thursday.

Superstars advertised for the tour include Tyler Breeze, NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream, Matt Riddle, Io Shirai and others.

Below is WWE's announcement with full details, along with the tweet from Triple H:

NXT Live comes to the Carolinas and Georgia this July The action-packed NXT Live tour heads to the Southeast for four Live Events this July in South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia. The NXT tour makes its first stop in North Charleston, S.C., on Thursday, July 25, at the North Charleston Convention Center, followed by stops in Columbia, S.C., on Friday, July 26, at the Township Auditorium; Atlanta's famed Center Stage on Saturday, July 27; and Concord, N.C., on Sunday, July 28, at the Cabarrus Arena. These NXT Live Events will be highlighted by the likes of NXT Champion Adam Cole and The Undisputed ERA, NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream, Matt Riddle, Tyler Breeze, Io Shirai and many more.* Tickets for all four events will be available starting this Friday, June 14, at 10 a.m. local time. Visit NXTTickets.com for complete information on how you can see sports-entertainment's hottest brand this summer! *Talent listed and depicted above is subject to change.