John Cena was backstage for this week's WWE RAW from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, according to PWInsider. Cena has been on another hiatus from WWE while he focuses on non-wrestling opportunities.

SmackDown's Paige was also backstage at RAW earlier in the afternoon, filming material for WWE's campaign with the Girl Up group.

In a correction from earlier, The Bella Twins were not backstage at the Staples Center for RAW on Monday afternoon, according to PWInsider. However, they were in Los Angeles filming material for WWE. They also filmed for WWE's campaigns with Girl Up and UNICEF.

As seen below, The Bella Twins also filmed an episode of Carpool Karaoke on Apple TV, featuring SmackDown Tag Team Champion Daniel Bryan in the car with them: