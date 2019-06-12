- As seen above, the 24th episode of UpUpDownDown's "I Just Love Kicks" series from WWE Champion Kofi Kingston features exclusive footage from Kofi's recent homecoming trip to Ghana.

- WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry turns 48 years old today while ECW Original Jerry Lynn turns 56 and former WWE referee Jack Doan turns 48. Also, today would have been the 50th birthday of former WCW star Hector Garza.

- Monday's premiere of the "Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?" game show on Nickelodeon drew 1.122 million viewers and ranked #16 for the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 list, according to Showbuzz Daily. Show host John Cena made several media appearances to promote the premiere.

Nickelodeon usually airs replays of animated shows in the 7pm ET timeslot on Mondays, and those replays usually do not make the Cable Top 150.

The new show will continue to air weeknights at 7pm ET. Cena tweeted the following backstage clip today and wrote, "Going out to a live audience no matter where, what, and why is always a thrill for me. Leaving "gorilla" for every episode of @AreYouSmarter was an exciting appearance because I got the chance to interact and LEARN from some very smart kids.... tune in tonight! @Nickelodeon"