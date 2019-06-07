John Cena has officially joined the cast of the Fast & Furious 9 movie, according to Deadline.

There had been speculation on Cena joining the movie after actor Vin Diesel posted a teaser to Instagram back in April. Universal officially announced Cena for the movie this afternoon.

There's no word yet on Cena's character for the movie, but Deadline reports that his character is said to be a "badass" in the movie.

There is no chance of a Cena vs. The Rock scene in the "Fast" series because The Rock will not be in the 9th movie.

Production for the movie begins later this month. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on May 22, 2020.