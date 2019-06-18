- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's Stomping Grounds go-home edition of WWE SmackDown from Ontario, California in this new video. Remember to join us for live coverage and updates at 8pm ET.

- The WWE Stats page noted that last night's 2 of 3 Falls match on WWE RAW with The New Day vs. Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Baron Corbin was the first 3-on-3 2 of 3 Falls match on WWE TV or pay-per-view in 30 years. The last was at the 1989 Royal Rumble pay-per-view as WWE Hall of Famers "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan, Bret Hart and Jim Neidhart defeated The Fabulous Rougeaus and Dino Bravo.

It was also noted that The New Day joined the list of recent 2-0 "sweeps" in 2 of 3 Falls tag team matches. The Bar and The Usos did it in 2018 while The Islanders did it in 1988, Haiti Kid and Tiger Jackson did it in 1984, and the team of WWE Hall of Famers Rocky Johnson, Jimmy Snuka and Tito Santana did it in 1983.

- John Cena took to Twitter today and mentioned being thankful for WWE in a tweet on MLB pitcher Logan Allen making his big league debut with the San Diego Padres today.

"So so thankful for @WWE being in my life. Sometimes "you can't see me" but I'm always closer than you think. Love all of you and thank you for a wonderful evening. Tonight is another chance to be part of something so special #onedollarbet," Cena wrote.

The "One Dollar Bet" goes back to a story first reported by WWE and The Atlantic earlier this year.

WWE wrote at the time, "Considering that John Cena's motto is "Never Give Up," it's unusual that the 16-time World Champion would bet against someone living out their dreams. But after a chance meeting in a Tampa steakhouse with San Diego Padres pitching prospect Logan Allen, that's exactly what Cena did, according to a must-read story from The Athletic's Dennis Lin. While Cena was out dining with a pair of childhood friends, The Cenation Leader took an interest in the hurler after noticing him at a nearby table. An invitation to join them turned into an hours-long conversation. After getting to know Allen, Cena threw out the idea of a bet with his new friend, seeking to motivate the ballplayer.

The amount at stake? One dollar. The terms? If Allen makes the big leagues, Cena will hand over an autographed dollar bill. If Allen doesn't, he'll do the same for Cena. With the Padres' pitching rotation race wide open as spring training rolls on, there's a very real chance that Allen could collect in the near future, something that the pitcher is planning on making a reality."

That debut is coming tonight. There's no word yet on WWE's involvement, but we will keep you updated. You can see Cena's full tweet below: