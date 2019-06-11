As seen above, TMZ Sports recently caught up with John Cena and congratulated him on landing a role in the upcoming "Fast and Furious 9" movie, which will not feature The Rock. Cena said he's very grateful to Vin Diesel for making the role happen, and he's very excited about getting started on the movie soon.

"It's an amazing opportunity and an amazing set of circumstances, something I never thought would happen," Cena said of joining the movie franchise.

Cena was also asked about the negative feedback on Friday's WWE Super ShowDown match between The Undertaker and WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, and if they should retire. Cena said he's been having the retirement talk with himself as of late.

"I think an individual's career is up to the individual," Cena said when asked if Taker and Goldberg should retire. "I think that's pretty much the way I can describe that. I've been having the same conversation with myself and I'm only 42. It's something we've got to address each day. That's individually specific and when those people are ready to stop, they'll stop."

Finally, Cena said he feels good these days. The pro wrestling veteran is rarely seen on RAW or SmackDown these days as he focuses on opportunities outside of WWE. Cena did remain quiet on his love life, but he's been dating Shay Shariatzadeh for several months now. Despite his friendship with the TMZ reporter, Cena wouldn't give any details when asked about his relationship.

"We've known each other for a long time. I appreciate you asking, but there is some of my business that stays my business," Cena said when asked about his love life.