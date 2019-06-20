- Above are highlights from this week's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network. The show featured Kassius Ohno vs. Kenny Williams, the first-ever NXT UK women's Battle Royal to crown a new #1 contender, Wild Board and Primate vs. Wolfgang and Mark Coffey, an appearance by WWE UK Champion WALTER and his Imperium stable, plus more.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which match will steal the show at Sunday's Stomping Grounds pay-per-view. As of this writing, 30% voted for the Steel Cage match between Dolph Ziggler and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston while 29% voted for Ricochet vs. WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe, 12% went with Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre, 9% voted for Baron Corbin vs. WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins with a mystery Special Guest Referee, 6% for Alexa Bliss vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, 5% for Lacey Evans vs. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, 5% for Akira Tozawa vs. Drew Gulak vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese, 3% for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Big E and Xavier Woods, and 2% for Heavy Machinery vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan.

- Below is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at how John Cena appeared at Wednesday's San Diego Padres MLB game to pay up on his "One Dollar Bet" with pitching prospect Logan Allen.

Cena also tweeted photos from the game and congratulated Allen on making it to the majors, as seen below.

Cena wrote, "A challenge accepted. A wager made. A bet well worth it. Congrats @Logan__Allen on winning the #OneDollarBet. Cannot wait to see what your future holds."

The story has been covered by the WWE website and several mainstream outlets, including Yahoo Sports.

A challenge accepted. A wager made. A bet well worth it.

Congrats @Logan__Allen on winning the #OneDollarBet. Cannot wait to see what your future holds. @Padres @MLB pic.twitter.com/r9t73A6Qg3 — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 19, 2019

I will add the "chop" in the future. What an amazing and surreal few days. @tatis_jr you just may "see" that in @WWE ????? https://t.co/Sh6BssdQR9 — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 20, 2019

Damien demento contributed to this article.