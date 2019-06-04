Jon Moxley continued to give insight on his time in WWE on part two of his interview on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Moxley opened up on why his infamous appearance on the Steve Austin Podcast went sour.

"It was weird," Moxley recalled. "I don't remember it being a very good interview. I was really looking forward to it. I went in there on my day off to do this. I was like, 'Cool, we're going to talk wrestling.'"

Moxley went on to elaborate on exactly what sort of questions he was being asked. In Moxley's opinion, after just beginning the podcast, the questions asked were not related to wrestling and therefore turned him off from the interview.

"The producer guy Adam Panucci, I remember he called me a week before to prep," Moxley mentioned. "He was trying to ask me all these super personal deep questions about my f***ing childhood. I was like, 'It's kind of none of your business man'. I'm not going to say some sh*t about people who don't have the same forum who aren't there to defend themselves. People from my family. My family is good. I don't wanna drag up sh*t on national TV. It's not fair to them. But within five seconds, I'm getting these f***ing questions. I don't remember what they were and he asked me something that pissed me off and I just mentally shut down."

Moxley said despite 'loving' Steve Austin, Austin's responses didn't sit well with him. Moxley also brought up his heavy work load and ruthless schedule and how it interfered with his ability to speak freely about WWE with Austin.

"I f***ing love Steve," Moxley professed. "If that were a regular interview, I would have hung up on him. I think he wanted me to say what I'm saying to you right now. Like bury the sh*t out of everything. At the time, I'm doing double shots. I'm working the first match on one show, hopping on a private plane and doing the last match on another show. I've been doing this for six-hundred days straight. I'm beat to f***ing s**t. I'm working my ass off. And I'm dealing with these scripts and these crappy character things.

"I'm not the only one of the boys who are suffering with this. Our whole generation is suffering with this. And guys like Steve will be like 'Why don't you just off script and do Austin 3:16?' The whole situation is different than when you were here. You could just say 'Austin 3:16', I get a dumb f***ing script. It's different. I'm trying to make the best of this. I can't go into all this on [Austin's] podcast. I'm trying to stand up for my generation and the boys. It was a stopping point. I just wanted to talk about wrestling. 'Cause me and him both love wrestling."

Moxley, now free from WWE, said he would like to return to Austin's podcast. This time around, Moxley said they could talk about whatever they'd like.

"But I love Steve," Moxley cheered. "He's one of my favorites. But now I can go on his podcast and say whatever I want, so hit me up Steve."

