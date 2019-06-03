Jon Moxley isn't done sharing his thoughts about his WWE career. He recently was a guest on The Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast and discussed his match at WrestleMania 32 against Brock Lesnar.

"When I was talking about it, I wasn't blaming Brock as much as Vince and everyone surrounding that situation. There was no effort put in the angle," Moxley lamented. "By the time we got into WrestleMania, the angle wasn't hot anymore.

"I was supposed to work with [Chris] Jericho and Brock was supposed to work with Bray. Then me and Brock did the three-way match, some cool stuff, and there was like a vibe between us. I earned this match on my own merit. Me doing my thing my way made it to where people wanted to see this match. This is like my dream opponent. This is my life. The match happened because of what I've done. Now they're booking it, it's goofball city again."

Later into the interview, Moxley revealed that his segments with Terry Funk and Mick Foley were pointless, especially when Foley gave him his barbed wire bat because Moxley knew that he was never going to get to use it. He also went on to talk about WWE being afraid to yell at Brock Lesnar.

"I was like why can't we use it?" Moxley asked about using barbed wire. "They're afraid to yell at Brock. I think he believed that he was doing me a favor. He thought just being in the ring was good enough. I think that's what he thought. He didn't want to be there. I pitched all this stuff to producers and I'm just getting ignored. Our match wasn't important to any of the producers, writers, or Vince."

Moxley revealed more about the weeks leading up to the match. He wasn't happy with the angle and he kept getting ignored. He also wasn't happy with carrying a red wagon down to the ring either though he listened to Vince.

"The weeks leading up, the angle was not good," Moxley said. "Brock isn't even there half the time. We don't do anything interesting. The weeks before in Brooklyn, I carry a little red wagon to the ring and fill it with weapons. I go into Vince's office. I'm mortified. I'm like, 'This is so serious and you got me dragging a little red wagon. Make me understand.' He's like, 'Oh, this is dead series to you. You're going to drag that wagon out there. You're not even going look at him. Going to drag the wagon out, put your weapons in, and say, I'll see you at WrestleMania.'

"I couldn't convince him otherwise. I tried to do it exactly as he saw it. It kind of got over to a degree. If anyone call pull a red wagon and make it look cool, it's me," Moxley said confidently. "We had one scheduled WrestleMania rehearsal at like 11 p.m. Saturday night before the show at the stadium. He never came to the hotel. We ended up not even doing that. Day of the show, he gets there at like 3. He's walking away, talking to other people, not really interested. He didn't have the mentality to steal the show at all. We finally talked about the match while the second match was going on."

One of the ideas he had was to use mace, but it was too late to get the spot to work. The fake mace didn't look good on camera. He also wanted his match to end up like Randy Orton's did with Brock.

"We did nothing," Moxley said. "If it was a match on Raw, it would have been awesome. They didn't realize why people wanted the match. I would rather have worked with Jericho."

